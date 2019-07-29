Texoma Christian School will not be playing football this fall due to a lack of participation.

After losing six seniors to graduation, small numbers in the other classes and several transfers out of the program, the Eagles were unable to guarantee enough players for an 11-man schedule.

Athletic director and head football coach Mark Ellison said he would pursue an independent six-man schedule if possible and would turn TCS’ focus to the six-man ranks going forward.

The Eagles went 3-8 last season and lost to Dallas Covenant in the first round of the TAPPS Division IV playoffs in Ellison’s first season leading the team.

TCS started as an 11-man program in 2016 with a 4-6 record. The Eagles went 5-5 in 2017, making the playoffs before losing in the first round.