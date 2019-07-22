Whitewright’s Amaya Rice will play volleyball for North Lake College this fall after being a three-year starter for the Lady Tigers.

Rice averaged 2.5 blocks per set and was a .333 hitter with a kill average of .217 in her career. She was a second-team all-district selection as a senior and a first-team all-district pick as a junior.

North Lake College, a junior college program located in Irving, went 12-21 last season and 6-5 in the Dallas Athletic Conference.

“One of the great challenges for hitters going into collegiate play is adjusting to a faster paced game. Amaya has the potential to match and exceed that level of play,” former Whitewright head coach Karen Hodgdon said. “I think Amaya will welcome the challenge of faster play and the opportunity to contribute her skill set for her new team.”