Former Sherman head football coach John Outlaw was posthumously inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor over the weekend.

Outlaw, who was still coaching at Lufkin High School at the time of his sudden death in December 2011, two days before Christmas, at age 58, finished with a 302-89-5 record over 33 seasons, including a Class 5A Division II state championship with Lufkin, where he was 162-46-1, in 2001.

Outlaw coached the Bearcat football team to a 57-21 mark and five district championships in seven seasons before moving on to Lufkin in 1995.

Outlaw’s legacy at Sherman included four straight district titles from 1988 to 1991. Both of Sherman’s school-record 11-win seasons happened on Outlaw’s watch, in 1989 and 1994. His 1989 team started 11-0 and reached the area round of the Class 5A playoffs.

In 1994, after the Bearcats moved to Class 4A, Outlaw coached Sherman to an 11-2 record and the state quarterfinals with future NFL punter Hunter Smith leading them on the field at quarterback and tight end.

Outlaw won a pair of state titles at Arkadelphia (Ark.) before his tenure with the Bearcats.