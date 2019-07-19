The 121st Battle of the Ax will have the eyes of Texas upon it – not just Sherman and Denison.

Fox Sports Southwest announced on Friday that the annual rivalry contest between the Bearcats and Yellow Jackets will be a part of its third annual Texas Football Days to kick off the 2019 season.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. with kickoff at Bearcat Stadium set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 30.

“What a great honor to represent Sherman, Texoma and the great state of Texas,” Sherman head coach J.D. Martinez said. “When (UIL Director of Athletics Dr. Susan Elza) called I was very excited and said yes before she finished asking if we would be interested.”

Last season the Battle of the Ax was the season-opener for the first time since 1923. Denison earned a 41-16 victory, extending the program’s win streak in the series to six in a row. The Jackets will be trying to match their longest unbeaten streak – a seven-year run from 1942-48 that includes a pair of ties — and the third-longest win streak by either side.

“We’re excited to be a part of it. I think it’s great for both of these communities,” Denison head coach Chad Rogers said. “Texoma is a great place to live and this is an opportunity to show it off a little bit.”

It is the second straight season the match-up will be a part of Fox Sports Southwest’s opening week coverage. There were live look-ins and highlights shown from the 120th edition.

The network will also televise Wall vs. Mason at 7 p.m. on Thursday night.