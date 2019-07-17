Denison senior center Taryn Gaines has announced her commitment to play basketball for Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

She can sign her letter of intent to make her college choice official on November 13.

Gaines, who is six feet tall, was a first-team 10-5A all-district selection after averaging eight points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and steals and 1.7 blocks and helping the Lady Yellow Jackets to a district runner-up finish and 21-11 overall record.

As a sophomore Gaines was second-team all-district by averaging five points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game as Denison set the program record not only with a 31-5 record and undefeated district championship but also by reaching the region quarterfinals for the first time.

Gaines was the district Newcomer of the Year as a freshman, averaging 4.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.

Southeastern went 14-13 last season and 12-10 in Great American Conference play.