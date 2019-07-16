Former Whitesboro head football coach Eddie Gill has taken an assistant coaching position down the road in Gainesville.

Gill will oversee the offensive line and also coach powerlifting for the Class 4A program.

After 13 seasons at Whitesboro, including the final eight ending with playoff appearances — the only postseason berths in school history — and three district titles, Gill did not have his contract renewed by a 4-3 vote in February.

He was the program’s winningest football coach by a wide margin with a 72-73 mark in his 13 seasons, 34 more than the runner-up. From 1976 to 2005 before Gill’s arrival, Whitesboro won a total of 71 games.

Gill finished out his contract as Whitesboro athletic director and it expired on June 30.

Gainesville went 4-7 this past season with a bi-district loss against Canyon, ending a four-year playoff drought and improving its win total for the second straight season.