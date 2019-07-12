Jason Burton and Marcus Schulz have been named the 2019 recipients of Austin College’s Kedric Couch Alumni Coach of the Year Award, athletics director David Norman has announced. The awards will be presented on August 3 during Austin College’s annual Legends Weekend.

Burton, a 2007 graduate of Austin College, coached the Texas A&M-Commerce women’s basketball program to a 20-11 record and the second NCAA Regional Tournament appearance in program history in 2018-19. The Lions tied the program record with 14 conference wins and it was the fifth straight year with a winning record for the Lions, establishing a new program mark.

Schulz, a 2003 graduate of Austin College, coached Splendora High School’s football program to its first ever 10-win season in 2018 and was named the District 11-4A Coach of the Year. Splendora went undefeated in District 11-4A on their way to capturing the district championship and the first bi-district championship in 71 years.