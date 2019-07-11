At first glance, the middle of summer might not seem to be a great time to catch a Lake Texoma smallmouth bass.

But truth be told, appearances can be deceiving, even in summertime bass fishing.

So says my longtime friend Steve Hollensed, a local fly guide who once told me that when it comes to summertime smallmouths in this area, a Texoma angler’s chances of success start improving as they decide to move away from the bank.

“They are going to be close to deep water at this time of the year, so look for rocks, points, and sharp drop-offs,” said Hollensed, a full-time Orvis endorsed fly fishing guide on Texoma (www.flywaterangling.com; 903-546-6237).

Hollensed notes that other good spots to try are main lake humps and rocky points that slope into deep water, any place that a bronzeback bass can quickly slip into some cooler temperatures as their needs dictate.

As for baits and angling patterns, the key at this time of the year is to listen to what the fish are saying to anglers on any given day.

“Smallmouths in reservoirs form really good, repeatable patterns,” said Hollensed. “If you find a pattern that is working, it often repeats itself all over the lake. Particularly on points and deep water humps, if you can find them on such spots in the summer and figure out how to catch them, it can really be repetitive.”

This isn’t to say that smallmouths can’t be caught in shallow water during the summer months because they can be. This is especially true with shad imitating white and chartreuse topwater lures for conventional anglers and similarly hued fly fishing poppers for fly fishermen.

If the bite on top isn’t there, fish shad colored crankbaits on conventional tackle or shad colored streamer patterns on fly tackle.

And don’t forget that on dark moonlit nights, black spinnerbaits can work wonders for conventional anglers while black and purple poppers and streamers can catch a big bronzeback for fly anglers.

Given the wolf-pack nature of smallmouths in the summer — they love to group up — it isn’t unusual to find smallies schooling during the warmer months.

In other words, where there is one aggressive smallmouth bass, there’s likely to be another one nearby.

“I’ve found them like that on occasions where they will pop up and school on the surface before going down quickly,” said Hollensed.

“When they do so, they feed aggressively and when you throw a white and chartreuse popper into the boiling water, it’s about as fun as it gets on the fly rod.”

Indeed, because few fish can make local anglers smile like the smallmouth bass can.