A dozen area baseball players earned academic all-state honors by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association for the 2019 season.

Denison’s Christian Ruebeck was named to the Class 5A team.

In Class 3A, state semifinalist Van Alstyne had nine players selected — Jake Carroll, Nathan Cuthbertson, Chandler David, Tom Fowler, Rhett Gallagher, Zach Smith, David Terrill, Samuel Tormos and Tyler Wilson. Joining them on the team were Bells’ Matthew Conner and Whitewright’s Tim Richey.

In Class 2A, Collinsville’s Dylan Kays was chosen.