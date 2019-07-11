BRIDGEPORT, Pa. – Six members of the Austin College women’s water polo team have been recognized by the Association of College Water Polo Coaches for their academic prowess, being named Academic All-Americans by the organization.

The ACWPC divides athletes into three teams based on cumulative grade point average, including Outstanding (4.00-3.71), Superior (3.70-3.41) and Excellent (3.40-3.20) honors. Kendall Katusak, Madison Taylor and Valery Piachonkina were honored in the Outstanding category while Lexi Wong and Shannon Berry were among the Superior recipients and Matea Stanisic was honored in the Excellent category.

Overall, the Austin College women’s water polo team sported a 3.26 grade point average collectively.