Several Texoma softball players earned all-state accolades for the 2019 season by the Texas Sports Writers Association.

In Class 5A, Sherman junior catcher Jillian Whitmire was honorable mention all-state in the utility/designated player slot.

In Class 3A, Bells had three players honored. Junior outfielder Bella Smith was a first-team all-state selection, junior pitcher Cheyenne Floyd was a second-team all-state pick and sophomore pitcher/third baseman Alexis Tanguma was on the third team in the utility/designated player position.

Gunter senior pitcher Elizabeth Schroeter, Whitewright junior third baseman Sage Harlow and Whitewright freshman outfielder Natalie Alexander were all honorable mention all-state selections.

In Class 2A, Tom Bean senior pitcher Ellie Bailey was a third-team all-state selection and was joined on the third team by Collinsville junior pitcher Carrie Johnson, who was in the utility/designated player spot.

Collinsville junior catcher Gracie Cavin, Tom Bean junior shortstop Taylor Williams and Tom Bean freshman second baseman Emmy Pennell were all honorable mention all-state selections.