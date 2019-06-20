Staff reports

Thursday

Jun 20, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Local student-athletes shined at the recent All-Texomaland All Star preps sports banquet where Van Alstyne’s Ben Williams and Luke Fontenot were named Boys Tennis Co-Players of the Year, and Howe’s Bethany Masters was recognized as the Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year. Additionally, Van Alstyne’s Jimmy Haynes was named 2019 Coach of the Year at the banquet and Panthers’ football coach Mikeal Miller was given the Football Coach of the Year award.


The event, which was put on by Van Alstyne Leader-publisher Texoma Marketing and Media Group, recognized student-athletes from across Grayson County for their accomplishments and efforts on the playing field over the past year. Local student-athletes selected for the All-Texomaland teams in baseball, softball, track, golf, tennis, cross country, boys basketball, girls basketball, volleyball and football were also honored during the banquet, which featured a question and answer session with former Texas Rangers catcher and baseball Hall of Famer Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez.


Williams and Fontenot played in the regional tournament and advanced to state in Class 3A boys doubles before falling in the quarterfinals. They were the Region II runner-up after winning a playback for the berth at state.


Masters finished fourth in the 300 hurdles at the Class 3A state meet with a time of 45.51 seconds. She was the Region II runner-up in the event and was fourth at Regionals in both the long jump and triple jump, as well as on the Lady Bulldogs’ Regional 1,600 relay team.


Haynes led the Panthers baseball team to the Class 3A state tournament for the second time in four years. Van Alstyne finished 29-7, the second-most victories in program history, and finished as state semifinalists. Haynes, who opened this past season with his 500th career victory, said being invited and recognized was a great honor for him and his team.


“I think it is a great award because you are talking about many schools that have players here,” he said during the event.


Miller received his recognition after the Panthers football team rebounded from an 0-3 start to win seven straight and win the District 5-3A title for the first time since 2009.


“The athletes we had the privilege to honor tonight are the best Grayson County has to offer,” Texoma Marketing and Media Group Senior Group Publisher Nate Rodriquez said. “And the amazing thing is, not only are these students some of the best athletes in the state, they’re also great kids that make their communities proud. This event allows us to celebrate these student-athletes and recognize all the hard work and sacrifices they’ve made, as well as those of their coaches and families.”


All-Texomaland Baseball team included:


Player of the Year Finalist Rhett Gallagher, Sr., Van Alstyne


Coach of the Year Finalist Jimmy Haynes, Van Alstyne


First Team


Chandler David, Sr., Van Alstyne, Pitcher


Samuel Tormos, Jr., Van Alstyne, Pitcher


Second Team


Nathan Cuthbertson, Sr., Van Alstyne, Second Base


Kyler Anderson, Sr., Howe, Outfield


Tyler Wilson, Sr., Van Alstyne, Designated Hitter


Honorable Mention


Bryce Krantz, Sr., Howe


Dylan Hughs, Soph., Howe


Zach Smith, Jr., Van Alstyne


David Terrill, Jr., Van Alstyne


All-Texomaland Softball team included:


First Team


Kelsie Adams, Fr., Van Alstyne Infielder


Honorable Mention


Jennah Williams, Sr., Van Alstyne


Jayna Stephens, Jr., Van Alstyne


Alyssa Taylor, Jr., Van Alstyne


All-Texomaland Track and Field team included:


Boys Athlete of the Year Finalist Samuel Tormos, Jr., Van Alstyne


Girls Athlete of the Year Finalists Marissa Agee, Soph., Howe and Bethany Masters, Sr., Howe


Coach of the Year Finalists Terry Land, Van Alstyne and Mike Segleski, Howe


Boys


Jake Carroll, Jr., Van Alstyne


Austin Moore, Sr., Van Alstyne


Cam Montgomery, Jr., Van Alstyne


Girls


Sydney Ingram, Jr., Van Alstyne


Ally Harvey, Jr., Howe


All-Texomaland Golf team included:


Boys Player of the Year Finalist Brock Powers, Sr., Van Alstyne


Coach of the Year Finalists Jacey Guerrero, Van Alstyne and Derek Lands, Howe


Girls


Kriston Harris, Soph., Howe


Molly Wilson, Jr., Howe


Katie Grogan, Soph., Howe


Brooke Robinson, Soph., Howe


Boys


Nathan Cuthbertson, Sr., Van Alstyne


Doak McDonald, Jr., Van Alstyne


Gage Proctor, Sr., Van Alstyne


Randall Searls, Jr., Van Alstyne


All-Texomaland Tennis team included:


Boys Player of the Year Finalists Luke Fontenot, Sr., Van Alstyne and Ben Williams, Sr., Van Alstyne


Girls Player of the Year Finalist Jenna Leinart, Sr., Van Alstyne


Coach of the Year Finalist Julie Thomas, Van Alstyne


Girls


Makenna Dancer, Jr., Van Alstyne


All-Texomaland Cross-Country Team included:


Girls Runner of the Year Finalist G’Daiya Hall, Sr., Van Alstyne


Boys Runner of the Year Finalist Bryce Sevarino, Jr., Van Alstyne


Coach of the Year Finalist Rachel Sevarino, Van Alstyne


Girls


Morgan Bruton, Soph., Van Alstyne


Kate Carson, Soph., Van Alstyne


Margie Carson, Fr., Van Alstyne


Olivia Edwards, Fr., Van Alstyne


Sara Fernandez, Soph., Van Alstyne


Jenna Leinart, Sr., Van Alstyne


Boys


Jordan Caldwell, Soph., Van Alstyne


Sergio Castillo, Fr., Van Alstyne


Marcus Cooper, Soph., Van Alstyne


Ashton Dennis, Soph., Van Alstyne


Blake Hyatt, Fr., Van Alstyne


Cade Milroy, Fr., Van Alstyne


All-Texomaland Boys Basketball team included:


Newcomer of the Year Finalist J.J. Boling, Fr., Van Alstyne


First Team


Samuel Tormos, Jr., Van Alstyne


Elijah Campbell, Sr., Howe


Second Team


Noah Campbell, Soph., Howe


Tyler Sperry, Sr., Van Alstyne


Honorable Mention


Cam Montgomery, Jr., Van Alstyne


Devin Porter, Sr., Howe


Caiden Harmon, Jr., Howe


All-Texomaland Girls Basketball team included:


Coach of the Year Finalists Tyler Dyer, Van Alstyne and Derek Lands, Howe


First Team


Ally Harvey, Jr., Howe


Cassidy Anderson, Jr., Howe


Maegan Thomas, Sr., Van Alstyne


Second Team


Jenna Honore, Jr., Howe


Emma Donald, Soph., Van Alstyne


Honorable Mention


Sierra Copeland, Soph., Howe


Calley Vick, Sr., Howe


Torin Riddick, Jr., Van Alstyne


Avery Duncan, Sr., Van Alstyne


All-Texomaland Football Team included:


Coach of the Year Finalist Mikeal Miller, Van Alstyne


First Team


Offense


Rhett Gallagher, Sr., Van Alstyne


Jake Carroll, Jr., Van Alstyne RB


Cameron Blesi, Sr., Howe RB


Maxwell Nazarko, Sr., Van Alstyne OL


Defense


Hunter Griffin, Jr., Van Alstyne DL


Second Team


Defense


Matthew Mitchell, Sr., Van Alstyne DL


Sam Rimpel, Sr., Van Alstyne LB


Gage Proctor, Sr., Van Alstyne DB


All-Texomaland Volleyball team included:


Player of the Year Finalist Lindi Boling, Jr., Van Alstyne


Coach of the Year Finalist Veronica Valdez, Van Alstyne


First Team


Micah Welch, Jr., Van Alstyne


Liz Purser, Sr., Van Alstyne


Second Team


Valerie Young, Soph., Van Alstyne


Honorable Mention


Sydney Ingram, Jr., Van Alstyne


Jenna Leinart, Sr., Van Alstyne


Cassidy Anderson, Jr., Howe


Jenna Honore, Jr., Howe.