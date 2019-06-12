The Sherman Bearcats will have a new head baseball coach next season after Justin Jennings stepped down after four years leading the program.

Jennings will take the same position at Huntsville High School.

In four seasons at Sherman, Jennings guided the Bearcats to 53-59 mark and an area round appearance in 2017. This past spring Sherman was 11-16-2 overall and 5-10 in the 10-5A standings. The Bearcats were sixth in district play but one game out of a three-way tie for the final playoff spot with Wylie East and Princeton.

It was the second straight season the Bearcats went into the final week of the season with a chance to make the playoffs. Sherman was 10-17 overall and tied for fourth in the 5-5A standings with a 6-6 mark but missed out on a second straight postseason berth due to losing a tie-breaker against Denton Ryan in 2018.

The lone playoff trip under Jennings came in 2017 when Sherman was 21-12 and swept Fort Worth Brewer to reach the area round before losing in Game 3 of a series against eventual state runner-up Grapevine. It was the first time Sherman was in the second round since 2003.

His first season saw Sherman go 11-14 overall but finish fifth in the district standings, the first of the three times the Bearcats were the first slot out of the playoffs.

Jennings played at Hutchinson Community College and was previously the head coach at Ashdown (Ark.) in addition to be being an assistant at Clark University, Peru State College and East Texas Baptist University.

He was an assistant at Sherman for the 2014 and 2015 seasons, the latter when the Bearcats earned a playoff berth, before being elevated to replace Jason Wright — who left to be the head coach at Mesquite Poteet.

Jennings will be tasked with rebuilding Huntsville, which has won just one game each of the prior two seasons in District 20-5A action.