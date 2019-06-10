A pair of Van Alstyne Panthers were named to the Class 3A all-state tournament team after Van Alstyne finished as a baseball state semifinalist over the weekend.

Senior catcher Rhett Gallagher and junior third baseman Zach Smith were selected for their performances at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

Gallagher was 2-for-3 with a walk and Smith was 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Van Alstyne (29-7) lost against Blanco, 3-2, in a semifinal contest on Friday, the program’s second trip to state and first since 2016.