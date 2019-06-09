Herald Democrat

Sunday

Jun 9, 2019 at 12:01 AM Jun 9, 2019 at 12:16 PM


Here is the All-Texomaland Baseball team for the 2019 season:


Player of the Year Finalists


Rhett Gallagher, Sr., Van Alstyne


Coby Langford, Sr., Pottsboro


Christian Ruebeck, Sr., Denison


Newcomer of the Year Finalists


Austin Testerman, Jr., Whitewright


Garrett Vogel, Soph., Gunter


Logan Williams, Fr., Sherman


Coach of the Year Finalists


Kerry Clement, Gunter


Jimmy Haynes, Van Alstyne


Tyler Smith, Pottsboro


First Team


Chandler David, Sr., Van Alstyne, Pitcher


Samuel Tormos, Jr., Van Alstyne, Pitcher


Ethan Bedgood, Jr., Sherman, Catcher


Blaise Bentsen, Sr., Sherman, First Base


Luke Kirkbride, Jr., Denison, Second Base


Robert Goins, Jr., Pottsboro, Third Base


Scout Sanders, Sr., Whitesboro, Shortstop


Matthew Conner, Sr., Bells, Outfield


Dylan Cordell, Jr., Whitewright, Outfield


Cody Wolf, Sr., Whitesboro, Outfield


Hayden Kent, Sr., Pottsboro, Designated Hitter


Garrett Maxwell, Sr., Denison, Utility Player


Second Team


Brooks Caple, Jr., Gunter, Pitcher


Powell Zuniga, Sr., Gunter, Pitcher


Zach Lusk, Jr., Tom Bean, Catcher


Cooper Lyons, Sr., Pottsboro, First Base


Nathan Cuthbertson, Sr., Van Alstyne, Second Base


Marshall Mangrum, Jr., Whitewright, Third Base


Garrett Vannoy, Sr., Collinsville, Shortstop


Kyler Anderson, Sr., Howe, Outfield


Chase Harding, Jr., Whitesboro, Outfield


Jake Williams, Jr., Pottsboro, Outfield


Tyler Wilson, Sr., Van Alstyne, Designated Hitter


Tate Bethel, Soph., Sherman, Utility Player


Honorable Mention


Colton West, Sr., Sherman


D.J. Hester, Sr., Sherman


Nick Blankenship, Sr., Sherman


Nick Moreno, Sr., Denison


Cam Wheeler, Soph., Denison


Cayden Earnhart, Jr., Denison


Jack Condit, Jr., Denison


Jasek Hooker, Jr., Pottsboro


Carlos Chavez, Sr., Gunter


Bryson Rigsby, Jr., Gunter


Ethan Watson, Jr., Gunter


Grant Beste, Sr., Whitesboro


Noah Greisen, Sr., Whitesboro


Bryce Krantz, Sr., Howe


Dylan Hughs, Soph., Howe


Zach Smith, Jr., Van Alstyne


David Terrill, Jr., Van Alstyne


Ryne Godbey, Jr., Whitewright


Jake Claborn, Jr., Whitewright


Seth Jackson, Sr., Whitewright


Jacob Monroe, Sr., Bells


Trystan Mallory, Soph., Bells


Landon Nelson, Soph., Bells


Gustavo Romo, Sr., Collinsville


Dylan Kays, Sr., Collinsville


Josh King, Sr., Collinsville


Dylan Harmon, Sr., Tom Bean


Lance Pauler, Soph., Tom Bean


Ace Everett, Sr., S&S


Logan Alexander, Sr., S&S


Kaleb Scott, Jr., Tioga


Reagan Mejia, Fr., Tioga