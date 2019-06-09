Here is the All-Texomaland Baseball team for the 2019 season:
Player of the Year Finalists
Rhett Gallagher, Sr., Van Alstyne
Coby Langford, Sr., Pottsboro
Christian Ruebeck, Sr., Denison
Newcomer of the Year Finalists
Austin Testerman, Jr., Whitewright
Garrett Vogel, Soph., Gunter
Logan Williams, Fr., Sherman
Coach of the Year Finalists
Kerry Clement, Gunter
Jimmy Haynes, Van Alstyne
Tyler Smith, Pottsboro
First Team
Chandler David, Sr., Van Alstyne, Pitcher
Samuel Tormos, Jr., Van Alstyne, Pitcher
Ethan Bedgood, Jr., Sherman, Catcher
Blaise Bentsen, Sr., Sherman, First Base
Luke Kirkbride, Jr., Denison, Second Base
Robert Goins, Jr., Pottsboro, Third Base
Scout Sanders, Sr., Whitesboro, Shortstop
Matthew Conner, Sr., Bells, Outfield
Dylan Cordell, Jr., Whitewright, Outfield
Cody Wolf, Sr., Whitesboro, Outfield
Hayden Kent, Sr., Pottsboro, Designated Hitter
Garrett Maxwell, Sr., Denison, Utility Player
Second Team
Brooks Caple, Jr., Gunter, Pitcher
Powell Zuniga, Sr., Gunter, Pitcher
Zach Lusk, Jr., Tom Bean, Catcher
Cooper Lyons, Sr., Pottsboro, First Base
Nathan Cuthbertson, Sr., Van Alstyne, Second Base
Marshall Mangrum, Jr., Whitewright, Third Base
Garrett Vannoy, Sr., Collinsville, Shortstop
Kyler Anderson, Sr., Howe, Outfield
Chase Harding, Jr., Whitesboro, Outfield
Jake Williams, Jr., Pottsboro, Outfield
Tyler Wilson, Sr., Van Alstyne, Designated Hitter
Tate Bethel, Soph., Sherman, Utility Player
Honorable Mention
Colton West, Sr., Sherman
D.J. Hester, Sr., Sherman
Nick Blankenship, Sr., Sherman
Nick Moreno, Sr., Denison
Cam Wheeler, Soph., Denison
Cayden Earnhart, Jr., Denison
Jack Condit, Jr., Denison
Jasek Hooker, Jr., Pottsboro
Carlos Chavez, Sr., Gunter
Bryson Rigsby, Jr., Gunter
Ethan Watson, Jr., Gunter
Grant Beste, Sr., Whitesboro
Noah Greisen, Sr., Whitesboro
Bryce Krantz, Sr., Howe
Dylan Hughs, Soph., Howe
Zach Smith, Jr., Van Alstyne
David Terrill, Jr., Van Alstyne
Ryne Godbey, Jr., Whitewright
Jake Claborn, Jr., Whitewright
Seth Jackson, Sr., Whitewright
Jacob Monroe, Sr., Bells
Trystan Mallory, Soph., Bells
Landon Nelson, Soph., Bells
Gustavo Romo, Sr., Collinsville
Dylan Kays, Sr., Collinsville
Josh King, Sr., Collinsville
Dylan Harmon, Sr., Tom Bean
Lance Pauler, Soph., Tom Bean
Ace Everett, Sr., S&S
Logan Alexander, Sr., S&S
Kaleb Scott, Jr., Tioga
Reagan Mejia, Fr., Tioga