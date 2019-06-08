ROUND ROCK — Alan McDougal, a 1992 Sherman graduate and former Bearcat baseball player, led Colleyville Heritage to the Class 5A state championship as its head coach on Saturday afternoon.

Colleyville Heritage (39-3) won the crown in its first trip to state with a 14-2 victory in six innings against Georgetown at Dell Diamond. Led by the second overall pick in this year’s MLB Draft, Bobby Witt Jr., the Panthers set a 5A state tourney record with 18 hits. Joey Koetting was 2-for-2 with a double, three RBI, scored three times and was named MVP while Logan Britt was 3-for-5 with a triple, five RBI and scored twice.

McDougal, who played at Baylor, has been a head coach for 15 years with the last 14 of those at C0lleyville Heritage. He previously was a coach at Saginaw Boswell, Fort Worth Arlington Heights and Commerce.