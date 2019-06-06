When the chutes open at the College National Finals Rodeo this weekend in Casper, Wyo., South Plains College coach Kerry Doster will have a lot of optimism.

He’s taking a team of four talented women to the College National Finals, which begins its seven-day run Sunday in Casper, Wyo. He’s also taking three men who are competitive team ropers.

South Plains’ women’s team advanced to the June 9-15 CNFR as the result of finishing second in the 2018-2019 women’s team title race in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Southwest Region, a college rodeo super conference.

South Plains’ women’s team members are Kaytlyn Miller, Delaney Kunau, Kody Criswell and Elle Eagles.

Miller, a freshman from Utah, also snared the Southwest Region’s women’s all-around title. She will compete at the CNFR in goat tying and break-away roping.

“Kaytlyn Miller will be up there in two events and I feel really solid with her,” Doster said. “She’s just a freak of nature with her competitive ability and how fast she is.”

Kunau, a sophomore from Idaho, will compete in breakaway roping.

“She finished fourth in the break-away roping in the region and that in itself says that she’s pretty competitive,” Doster said of Kunau.

Criswell, a sophomore from Mason in the Texas Hill Country, also will compete in break-away roping.

“She ropes really well” Doster said of Criswell. “She’s pretty level headed. I think she’ll go up there and treat it as a business. I don’t see her getting flustered at all.”

Eagles, a freshman from Colorado, will compete in goat tying.

“She’s been in pressure situations,” Doster said of Eagles. “She won the nation in barrel racing back when she was in high school and she goat ties really well. She’s been tying goats well all year.”

Eagles clinched the barrel racing title in the National High School Rodeo Association in 2017. This season, she had misfortunes with her barrel racing horse, Doster said. But she placed at region rodeos in goat tying.

Doster said the team has the ability to excel at the CNFR.

“I feel pretty confident,” he said. “I think we have a pretty good chance.”

The three South Plains College men who have qualified for the CNFR in team roping are Grady Quam (heading), Hayden Cloward (heading) and Hadley Cloward (heeling).

Quam, a freshman from Alberta in Canada, clinched the 2018-2019 team roping heading title in the Southwest Region. His partner is Paden Bray of Cisco College who clinched the 2018-2019 team roping heeling title in the Southwest Region.

“They’ve roped really well all year long,” Doster said of Quam and Bray. “They should do really well up there if they will just go in there and settle down and just go rope what they have and don’t try to do more than what they need to. I think it will turn out just fine. The same with those Cloward boys.”

Hayden Cloward, a freshman from Utah, will partner with Zach Kraus of Tarleton State in the team roping at the CNFR. Hadley Cloward, a junior from Utah, will partner with Brett Stuart of Cisco College.

Clarendon College is sending men’s team to the College National Finals as the result of clinching the 2018-2019 men’s team title in the Southwest Region. The team members are Tegan Smith (who will compete in saddle bronc riding and bull riding), Riggin Smith (saddle bronc riding), Brody Rankin (tie-down roping), Josh Green (bareback riding), Casey McCleskey (team roping heeling) and Dylan Jones (team roping heeling). Clarendon College’s coach is Bret Franks who qualified for the PRCA’s Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in saddle bronc riding in 1997, 1998 and 2000.

WCRA/PBR update

The World Champions Rodeo Alliance drew numerous world class competitors to its tour stop rodeo on Saturday night in Green Bay, Wis. One of them was Joao Ricardo Vieira who clinched the bull riding title at the Titletown Stampede with a final round score of 87.5. Vieira, a Brazilian who lives in Decatur, earned $74,777.

The WRCA show was held in conjunction with a Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast tour stop in Green Bay. Cooper Davis, the 2017 PBR world champion, clinched the title on Sunday afternoon and earned $37,775.

Vieira finished third and collected $17,225. Vieira earned the $17,225 at the PBR show, a day after pocketing $74,777 at the WCRA event. His total earnings for the weekend in Green Bay were $92,002.

Vieira is ranked No. 2 in the 2019 PBR world standings with 3,120 points. Jose Vitor Leme, a Brazilian who lives in Decatur, is ranked No. 1 with 3,456.66.

Mesquite Rodeo opens

The weekly Mesquite Championship Rodeo kicked off its 2019 season last weekend. Three-time National Finals qualifier Clayton Hass of Weatherford tied for first in steer wrestling with a time of 4.5 seconds. The Mesquite Rodeo, which is sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, runs every Saturday night through Aug. 17.

