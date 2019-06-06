As this year’s edition of Father’s Day quickly approaches, there is likely to be a run of shoppers at local stores this weekend, buyers hoping to find something outdoors related for the dad that is on their list.

If that’s you — and if you’re in the market for something other than the proverbial Father’s Day tie — then how about another round of gift ideas for the hunter and angler that you call dad?

Hoyt REDWRX Carbon RX-1 Turbo Bow — Big O’s Archery shop owner Orvie Cantrell, Jr. has a shop full of SureFire flashlights, Sitka Gear clothing, Danner boots, hunting optics, treestands, arrows, broadheads, targets, and other archery hunting accessories.

But the longtime Sherman bow shop owner is best known as a local source for a number of the country’s hottest new bows including the fast-selling Hoyt REDWRX Carbon RX-1 Turbo compound, an arrow slinger that has turned more than a few heads of serious bowhunters since being introduced last fall.

If Hoyt’s not your dad’s favorite bow brand, then don’t despair as you keep in mind that there are numerous other Father’s Day gift options available at Cantrell’s archery shop on Texoma Parkway.

“The big three — BowTech, Hoyt, and Mathews — are leading the way again with some great bows for 2019,” agreed Cantrell, noting that he also carries game cameras, bow cases and sizzling fast Ravin crossbows.

Put simply, if you can’t find something at Big O’s Archery Shop for the bowhunter dad on your list, then you’re likely in trouble as a Father’s Day gift buyer this year!

Knives of Alaska Cub Bear Caping Knife — I’ve mentioned this item before, but it remains one of my favorite hunting knives made in Denison by Charles Allen and his superb company, Knives of Alaska.

What knife am I referring to? The 6 1/2-inch long Cub Bear Caping Knife, a longtime KOA product that is lightweight and designed for fine meat cutting and caping work.

I’ve used this particular knife before in my yearly deer hunting chores, and in my opinion, the Cub Bear is as good as they come for fine caping work and getting a load of venison to the freezer. With an excellent suregrip surface, an extremely fine point razor sharp blade, and a leather sheath, this knife is a great value. And since it sells for $64.99, it remains an outright steal for the deer hunting dad on your list!

Traeger Pro 34 Smoker — Let me put it simply: if yours truly can turn out good brisket, ribs and barbecue on a Traeger smoker, then so can you!

Available at the local Academy store in Sherman, Traeger smokers use real wood pellets (as do others like the Green Mountain Grills at NTX BBQ Supply across from Munson Stadium in Denison) that come in a number of hardwood and mixed flavor options.

As one of the pioneers in the wood pellet smoker industry, Traeger smokers push the pellets into a fire pot by way of an electronic auger system, maintaining a desired temperature as smoke and heat bathe your meat selection with tasty low-and-slow barbecuing results.

With a great Traeger smartphone app that includes hundreds of recipes, plentiful cooking tips, and ample how-to instruction content and videos, the company offers great advice and superb customer service to help you get the unit set up out of the box and ready to cook.

When you’re ready to go, simply pour the wood pellets into the hopper, fire the smoker up, set it to the desired temperature setting (select 2019 models offer new WiFi temperature control capabilities), insert the temperature probe into the meat, follow the recipe instructions and cooking times and then get ready for some great Father’s Day grub hot off dad’s new smoker!

Sitka Gear Traverse Zip-T Shirt and Pant — In recent years, this Bozeman, Mont. based company has helped turn the hunting clothes industry upside down with quality designs and yearly product innovation straight from the minds of hardcore hunters who live to chase whitetails, elk, waterfowl and even upland game.

Take the Sitka Gear Traverse Zip-T and Pant for example (see Big O’s Archery in Sherman for Sitka Gear selections), a clothing combo tailor made for local bowhunters heading to western elk country in September, the Grayson County whitetail woods in November, or the peak December whitetail rut during the South Texas brush country’s rifle season.

With Gore’s OPTIFADE camo, the zip-t has a fleece lining for inner warmth and comfort along with a durable knit outer surface for wading through brush, limbs and thorns. Add in the pant’s 4-way stretch polyester exterior for toughness along with a water repellent finish and mesh pockets that aid in warm weather ventilation and you’ve got a great combination for most days spent outside during a Lone Star State deer hunting campaign.

Maven C.1 Binocular — As a direct to consumer optics manufacturer based in Wyoming, I used a pair of Maven binoculars last year through football season and my deer hunting adventures.

What I found while reviewing a set of Maven optics last fall and winter (mavenbuilt.com) is that they offer top end quality, superb brightness and contrast, and very good edge to edge clarity in a tough, moderately weighted package.

With a lifetime warranty and a cost of less than $380, the extra low-dispersion (ED) glass and multi-coated lenses of the Maven C.1 brings high-end European like optical options - in 8x42, 10x42, and 12x42 models - at a price that won’t break the bank.

Temple Fork Outfitters BVK Fly Rod — Over the years, Rick Pope’s Dallas-based Temple Fork Outfitters (tforods.com; 800-638-9052) has been excelling at building great fly rods at a fair price.

With a number of great rods already in their past - including the Axiom II that I mentioned here a year ago — TFO once again pushes the edge of the engineering and great value envelope thanks to its BVK fly rod.

As a fast action rod that delivers distance and precise presentations to a lurking Lake Fork largemouth, Lake Texoma striper, or Texas Gulf Coast redfish, this rod is powerful and accurate enough to tame the nastiest wind and put a fly right on the money.

And when it comes time to fight and land that hefty warmwater or saltwater game fish, the BVK has more than enough fly rod goods to win the fight thanks to its carbon fiber reel seat, Tactical Series Stripping Guides, and ample backbone in rod line weights ranging from three to 10 pounds.

Look for TFO fly rods — and conventional fishing rods too — at DFW Metroplex area Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops store locations.

Team Lew’s Lite Speed Spool Baitcast Reel: Available at Academy, Cabela’s, and Bass Pro Shops locations, Lew’s is one of the top baitcasting reel brands out there these days.

That includes the Team Lew’s Lite Speed Spool baitcaster, a top of the line reel featuring 11 stainless steel ball bearings, a one piece die-cast aluminum frame, and a carbon-composite drag system among other features.

Add in the reel’s adjustable six-pin, 27-position SpeedCast centrifugal braking system and this reel is tough, smooth, powerful and very hard to backlash!

Weighing in at a mere 5.7 ounces, offering 120 yard line capacity for 12-pound mono or braid, and coming in 6.8:1 and 7.5:1 gear ratio models, and this Lew’s baitcaster is another solid model from one of the country’s top reel manufacturers.

Not to mention a superb Father’s Day gift idea for the local Texoma bass or striper angler on your list.

You know, the one hoping for something other than a tie this year.