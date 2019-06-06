This high water has thrown a kink in my crappie fishing. All the walkways in our cove are way under water. The clay sand point where the guides were picking up their clients is nearly gone.

It was a good spot for the bass fishermen who ventured out and could put their boats without damaging them after they launched. There are two problems with our ramp I’m going to mention.

First is the fact that it has very limited parking. I mean there are boats and cars parking all the way out to our gate.

Second, you better be good at backing because the easiest way is to back down the west side from the Y to the water. I have watched as some people try to back with more moves than a snake crawling. If you come to our cove planning to fish, bring someone with you to back you in the water, otherwise you are gonna get wet.

Tuesday Charlie Hill and I went fishing in Charlie’s boat. It’s smaller than mine and let us get into some places I would have had a little trouble getting in. He has a 70-horsepower motor, just right for two people on his 16-foot boat. I can’t take credit for finding these bass we caught Tuesday. Charlie had a friend, fishing with another friend, who had caught some big bass in this area last week and told him where they were fishing.

Charlie and I were at our ramp at 6:30 a.m. It took us a while to get to the water as there were boats waiting to be launched in front of us. I’m letting them launch off the west road. It’s a narrow, one-lane with ditches on both sides.

After launching Charlie made his way around to where I waited. I got in the boat and we headed out. I was used to having a big deck to walk around on — Charlie’s boat is smaller but we both had plenty of room. We made a run to where the bass were supposed to be. As we coasted in, I fired a cast at a boathouse. Wham! I had a little striper.

Anyone knowing Charlie knows he don’t fib; he will back up my story on the size of any of these fish we were catching in this article. He caught a bass that would push four pounds. He was using a Big Black Heddon Chugger. Charlie, like me, is old school: it worked back then and still works now. Alas, it isn’t made anymore. Not much later he caught another on it that was a solid five pounds. I’m sitting in the back, casting, watching Charlie catch another little bass.

Then I had a good fish on my Pulse Swim bait but it got off. I watched Charlie catch another bass around two pounds. I picked up a rod with a White Booyah Melee Chatterbait. This Chatterbait is a lot more weedless than the earlier ones were. A few casts later coming over an underwater bush my lure stopped. Thinking I was hung, I popped the line hoping to get my bait unhung. That’s when I found out I was hung in a big bass.

After I got him out of the underwater buck brush and he came to the top, Charlie slid off his seat and grabbed the net. I was excited, he was excited and I’m sure the bass was a little mad. Finally, Charlie netted the big bass and as we looked at it in the Net he said “you got my fish covered in size.” My fish was over six pounds.

As we fished, on we heard thunder and it began to rain. Just as I got wet it stopped. We could see rain in the distance and decided to go to our cove to finish up. It started in again raining and thunder was rumbling, we decided to toss in the wet towel and go in. Charlie and I rough guessed our five keepers would go 16 or 17 pounds.

He wore me out in numbers and that big old Black Chugger caught two of our three biggest fish. The water in Little Mineral is clear enough you could see the brush two or three feet down under the water as we fished over it.

Striper fishing continues to be hot. Trips are taking only a few hours with guides to limit out and toss back a lot of over 20’s. Live bait or lures; it doesn’t seem to matter which one when you find the fish.

They say if you are looking to catch some stripers look for them along ledges. Some surfacing is also going on as Charlie and I got into a school of them in the back of a cove. Getting a boat in the water now is a challenge so if you can’t, a trip with a guide should be on your to-do list.

I’m going in to have a cataract taken off my left eyeball Thursday. I’m planning on going fishing early next week after the doctor and I have a talk. He told me I should be able to see good as I did before he found it and likely wouldn’t need glasses, I’m looking forward to it.