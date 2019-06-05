Grayson College sophomore Cordell Dunn was taken in the 30th round (892nd overall) by the Detroit Tigers in the 2019 MLB Draft.

Dunn played catcher as the Vikings went 42-14 and reached the Region V Tournament but the Tigers announced the selection with Dunn as a third baseman. He earned first-team North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference honors.

Three former Grayson players were also chosen over the three-day draft — Ole Miss pitcher Zack Phillips was taken the 27th round (799th overall) by the Kansas City Royals, Tennessee shortstop Ricky Martinez was picked in the 18th round (542nd overall) by the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Tech pitcher Taylor Floyd was chosen in the 10th round (313th overall) by the Milwaukee Brewers.