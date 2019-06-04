Tom Bean senior Ellie Bailey was named the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 1A-2A-3A-4A Softball Athlete of the Year while teammate Taylor Williams, a junior infielder, and Denison junior outfielder Elizabeth Linwood were named TGCA All-Stars for the 2019 season.

Bailey, who has signed with South Carolina, hit .571 with 12 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 51 RBI, 41 runs and 14 steals.

Linwood was named to the 5A-6A Red squad and will play against the Blue team at 7 p.m. on July 10 in Arlington. She hit .417 with eight doubles, five triples, 10 home runs, 37 RBI and scored 43 times.

Williams was named to the 1A-4A Red squad and will play against the Blue team at 7 p.m. on July 9 in Arlington. She had a .554 batting average with 20 doubles, five triples, 27 RBI and scored 43 times.