Van Alstyne senior catcher Rhett Gallagher has been selected to participate in the 46th annual Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 2A-3A-4A All-Star Game this month.

Gallagher will be on the North Squad that will face the South team at Dell Diamond in Round Rock at 10 a.m. on June 15.

He is hitting .449 with nine doubles, two triples, two home runs, 21 RBI, 24 runs and has an on-base percentage of .538. Gallagher also has a 6-0 record with six saves and a 0.75 earned run average in 47 innings with 30 hits allowed, 67 strikeouts and 16 walks. in helping Van Alstyne reach the Class 3A state tournament this weekend. The Panthers (29-6) will face Blanco (32-4) in a semifinal at noon on Friday at Dell Diamond.