Denison senior Lindsay Looney has been named the Texas Girls Coaching Association Class 5A-6A Swimming Athlete of the Year for the second straight season.

Looney closed out her career by defending her state titles in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly and setting 5A records in the process in February.

Looney, who will compete for Arizona State in college, finished her career with seven state championships and a runner-up finish. She won four straight crowns in the 200 IM and won three straight 100 fly titles after taking silver as a freshman.

She won the 200 IM in a record time of 1:59.33, breaking the old mark set six years ago at 1:59.42.

In the 100 fly, she won 53.28 seconds to break the mark she set in the prelims at 53.59 seconds. It was the fourth time Looney lowered the 5A record.