Here is the All-Texomaland Softball team for the 2019 season:
Player of the Year Finalists
Ellie Bailey, Sr., Tom Bean
Elizabeth Schroeter, Sr., Gunter
Bella Smith, Jr., Bells
Newcomer of the Year Finalists
Ashlinn Hamilton, Fr., Denison
Alexis Tanguma, Soph., Bells
Karley Wolf, Fr., Whitesboro
Coach of the Year Finalists
Leigh Anne Budd, Gunter
Jeremy Green, Denison
Kristina Stephens, Bells
First Team
Lauren Jaresh, Jr., S&S, Pitcher
Jillian Whitmire, Jr., Sherman, Catcher
Kaylee Pruitt, Sr., Gunter, First Base
Brookelyn Haning, Sr., Collinsville, Second Base
Cheyenne Floyd, Jr., Bells, Third Base
Gabby Smith, Soph., Bells, Shortstop
Kelsie Adams, Fr., Van Alstyne Infielder
Elizabeth Linwood, Jr., Denison, Outfield
Payton Deaton, Sr., Pottsboro, Outfield
Monique Villanueva, Jr., Gunter, Outfield
Sage Harlow, Jr., Whitewright, Designated Player
Jessica Bridges, Sr., Sherman, Utility Player
Second Team
Carrie Johnson, Jr., Collinsville, Pitcher
Hayden Fox, Fr., Gunter, Catcher
Bailey Yale, Sr., Texoma Christian, First Base
Cheznie Hale, Soph., Bells, Second Base
Jewel Hiberd, Fr., Denison, Third Base
Taylor Williams, Jr., Tom Bean, Shortstop
Emma Jones, Soph., Sherman, Infielder
Natalie Alexander, Fr., Whitewright, Outfield
Chesney Wolf, Soph., Whitesboro, Outfield
Shelby Mason, Jr., Tom Bean, Outfield
Mia Moore, Soph., Bells, Designated Player
Taylor Maxwell, Sr., S&S, Utility Player
Honorable Mention
Jaci Garvin, Jr., Denison
Madison Carter, Soph., Denison
Shayla Love, Sr., Denison
Kaitlin Caver, Jr., Sherman
Kaitlyn Bang, Sr., Sherman
Mackenzie Clark, Fr., Sherman
Sammy Wallis, Jr., Pottsboro
Abby Gilbreath, Sr., Gunter
Beth Gilbreath, Soph., Gunter
Haylee Mahan, Sr., S&S
Riley Marshall, Sr., S&S
Kaylee Baker, Sr., S&S
Jennah Williams, Sr., Van Alstyne
Jayna Stephens, Jr., Van Alstyne
Alyssa Taylor, Jr., Van Alstyne
Elly Harper, Soph., Whitesboro
Jecca Autry, Sr., Whitesboro
Chesney Blount, Sr., Bells
Jalen Hartline, Sr., Bells
Hannah Williams, Jr., Whitewright
Kyleigh Clements, Soph., Whitewright
Cassidy Anderson, Jr., Howe
Gracie Cavin, Jr., Collinsville
Talon Andrews, Sr., Collinsville
Lexie Martin, Jr., Collinsville
Chloe Farrer, Soph., Tom Bean
Emmy Pennell, Fr., Tom Bean
Rebekah Wineberg, Soph., Tioga
Kassady Vandagriff, Soph., Tioga
Bri Yale, Soph., Texoma Christian
Tinsley Love, Soph., Texoma Christian
Cana Miller, Jr., Texoma Christian