Herald Democrat

Sunday

Jun 2, 2019 at 12:01 AM Jun 2, 2019 at 12:37 PM


Here is the All-Texomaland Softball team for the 2019 season:


Player of the Year Finalists


Ellie Bailey, Sr., Tom Bean


Elizabeth Schroeter, Sr., Gunter


Bella Smith, Jr., Bells


Newcomer of the Year Finalists


Ashlinn Hamilton, Fr., Denison


Alexis Tanguma, Soph., Bells


Karley Wolf, Fr., Whitesboro


Coach of the Year Finalists


Leigh Anne Budd, Gunter


Jeremy Green, Denison


Kristina Stephens, Bells


First Team


Lauren Jaresh, Jr., S&S, Pitcher


Jillian Whitmire, Jr., Sherman, Catcher


Kaylee Pruitt, Sr., Gunter, First Base


Brookelyn Haning, Sr., Collinsville, Second Base


Cheyenne Floyd, Jr., Bells, Third Base


Gabby Smith, Soph., Bells, Shortstop


Kelsie Adams, Fr., Van Alstyne Infielder


Elizabeth Linwood, Jr., Denison, Outfield


Payton Deaton, Sr., Pottsboro, Outfield


Monique Villanueva, Jr., Gunter, Outfield


Sage Harlow, Jr., Whitewright, Designated Player


Jessica Bridges, Sr., Sherman, Utility Player


Second Team


Carrie Johnson, Jr., Collinsville, Pitcher


Hayden Fox, Fr., Gunter, Catcher


Bailey Yale, Sr., Texoma Christian, First Base


Cheznie Hale, Soph., Bells, Second Base


Jewel Hiberd, Fr., Denison, Third Base


Taylor Williams, Jr., Tom Bean, Shortstop


Emma Jones, Soph., Sherman, Infielder


Natalie Alexander, Fr., Whitewright, Outfield


Chesney Wolf, Soph., Whitesboro, Outfield


Shelby Mason, Jr., Tom Bean, Outfield


Mia Moore, Soph., Bells, Designated Player


Taylor Maxwell, Sr., S&S, Utility Player


Honorable Mention


Jaci Garvin, Jr., Denison


Madison Carter, Soph., Denison


Shayla Love, Sr., Denison


Kaitlin Caver, Jr., Sherman


Kaitlyn Bang, Sr., Sherman


Mackenzie Clark, Fr., Sherman


Sammy Wallis, Jr., Pottsboro


Abby Gilbreath, Sr., Gunter


Beth Gilbreath, Soph., Gunter


Haylee Mahan, Sr., S&S


Riley Marshall, Sr., S&S


Kaylee Baker, Sr., S&S


Jennah Williams, Sr., Van Alstyne


Jayna Stephens, Jr., Van Alstyne


Alyssa Taylor, Jr., Van Alstyne


Elly Harper, Soph., Whitesboro


Jecca Autry, Sr., Whitesboro


Chesney Blount, Sr., Bells


Jalen Hartline, Sr., Bells


Hannah Williams, Jr., Whitewright


Kyleigh Clements, Soph., Whitewright


Cassidy Anderson, Jr., Howe


Gracie Cavin, Jr., Collinsville


Talon Andrews, Sr., Collinsville


Lexie Martin, Jr., Collinsville


Chloe Farrer, Soph., Tom Bean


Emmy Pennell, Fr., Tom Bean


Rebekah Wineberg, Soph., Tioga


Kassady Vandagriff, Soph., Tioga


Bri Yale, Soph., Texoma Christian


Tinsley Love, Soph., Texoma Christian


Cana Miller, Jr., Texoma Christian