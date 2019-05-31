DURANT, Okla. — Juan Scoppetta has taken home ITA NCAA Division II All-American honors following his outstanding first season with the Savage Storm.

The junior from Villa Gobernador Galvez, Argentina, was ranked in the NCAA Division II individual top 20 for the entire spring, climbing as high as No. 3 nationally before finishing seventh in the final ITA Men’s Rankings.

Scoppetta highlighted Southeastern’s conference honors by taking home the Great American Conference Player and Newcomer of the Year awards.

He became the second straight Savage Storm men’s player to bring home the top individual honor in the league.

Scoppetta posted a 14-4 overall record with his only losses coming to players ranked in the top 20. He enjoyed a nine-match winning streak and four wins against top 20 ranked players.