Austin College baseball player Brett Taff has been named to the ABCA/Rawlings All-Region First Team after earning the same honors from D3Baseball.com.

Taff, a senior shortstop from Amarillo, was one of seven Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference players to earn all-region status but the only SCAC player to be named to the first team. This season he became the first Austin College player to lead the conference in batting average, hitting .413, while also pacing the SCAC with a .503 on-base percentage and a .686 slugging percentage.

Taff was a first team all-Conference selection, hitting 11 doubles, two triples and six home runs while driving in 33 runs and scoring 38. He also finished among the conference leaders with 13 stolen bases, and boasted a .969 fielding percentage with just five errors in 33 games played.