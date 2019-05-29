Austin College women’s water polo players Lexi Wong and Brooke Le have been named Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches Division III All-Americans.

Wong, a freshman from Lantana, was a second-team All-America selection after previously being named the CWPA Division III Rookie of the Year. Wong tallied 42 goals in 17 games in the program’s inaugural season, leading the ‘Roos to an appearance in the CWPA championship game. In the team’s first round game of the CWPA Tournament, she established a program record with eight goals.

Le, a freshman from Flower Mound, was an honorable mention All-America pick after scoring 32 goals for Austin College during the course of the 2019 season. Le, who scored the first goal in program history, was a first team All-CWPA West Region selection after her outstanding rookie season.