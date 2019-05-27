Whitewright native and West Texas A&M sophomore Zada Swoopes had a pair of top-three finishes to earn All-American honors at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track National Championships at Texas A&M-Kingsville.

On the second day of competition, Swoopes was the national runner-up in the discus with a school-record throw of 182 feet, eight inches. She had broken the school record, which was 176 feet, nine inches, earlier with a throw of 181 feet, three inches. She finished behind only Angelo State junior Daisy Osakue, who won with a toss of 197 feet, eight inches.

Last spring Swoopes was eighth in the discus at 159 feet, five inches.

She was unable to defend her national title in the shot put, finishing third with a throw of 53 feet, one and a half inches. Ashland’s Lindsay Baker won at 54 feet, one and a quarter inch and Missouri Southern’s Desirea Buerge was second at 53 feet, nine inches.

Last spring she won the title at 54 feet, two and a half inches.