For a homestand which started about as rough as it could be, it couldn't be coming to any better of an end for the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

And Saturday night, they set a new standard for prolific play, at least in terms of the win column.

The Sod Poodles set a franchise record most consecutive wins, as they won their fourth straight game at Hodgetown, rallying from a six-run deficit and closing the game with seven unanswered runs to beat the Midland RockHounds 7-6. They've been entertaining as well, as each win has come down to the final at-bat.

Amarillo (23-24) has guaranteed winning the series with Midland (22-26) as well as the homestand, and the Sod Poodles can pull to .500 for the season for the first time in 38 games if they beat the RockHounds today at 1:05 p.m. to close the homestand at Hodgetown.

"Winning is always fun and inspirational in an ideal world," Sod Poodles manager Phillip Wellman said. "But my goal is still to come back tomorrow and I'm going to come out here and I'm to try to teach these kids to play the game the right way. Any time you come back from a 6-0 deficit that speask to the character of these guys."

Lessons do seem to be taking hold for the Sod Poodles, even if they're in the intangibles. After losing two games to the Corpus Christi Hooks to start the homestand, the Sod Poodles have escaped late-inning jams on the mound and come up with big hits in their last at-bat or close to it to grab the victory.

A fourth straight victory didn't look terribly likely after four innings. Amarillo's T.J. Weir and Midland's Brian Howard engaged in a scoreless duel on the mound, and the Sod Poodles didn't pick up a hit for the first five innings.

But the RockHounds broke through with six runs in the fifth off Weir, as they sent 11 men to the plate. Mikey White's two-run single and Jonah Heim's two-runs single were the big blows in the inning.

In the top of the sixth, though, the Sod Poodles finally got to Howard with the to of their lineup by scoring four runs on four consecutive pitches. Rodrigo Orozco and Ivan Castillo doubled to bring hoem a run, and Edward Olivares singled home Castillo to cut it to 6-2.

One pitch later Owen Miller blasted a two-run home run to left-center to make it 6-4 and Howard's dominance was history.

"Hitting is contagious," Wellman said. "We faced one of the best pitchers in the league and we've seen him four times now and we've battled him. He had a very good changeup but once we got that first hit off him it was bang, bang, bang."

Howard was pulled after walking Luis Torrens and Webster Rivas hit a sacrifice fly to cut it to 6-5.

The Poodles tied it in the sixth when a fielder's cnoice grounder by Luis Torrens scored Olivares. Meanwhile, relievers Dauris Valdez and Michel Valdez kept the Sod Poodles in the game but throwing 3 2/3 scoreless innings.

Baez gave up a single to Dairon Blanco and balked him to second to start the second, but struck out the next three batters on three pitches each.

"He balked but he didn't let it bother him," Wellman said of Baez. "I like to judge guys on how thye do when things don't always go their way."

The Sod Poodles pulled things out with a two-out rally in the bottom of the eighth. Buddy Reed singled to left and took second when Chase Calabuig threw the ball wildly back to the infield.

"I knew I wasn't going for a double because it was just a hard ground ball past the third baseman," said the speedy Reed. "(Calabuig) may have thought I was going to second and he overthrew the base so I took the bag."

Two pitches later, Orozco lined a single off reliever Cody Stull to bring home Reed with the go-ahead run and give the Sod Poodles their first lead of the evening.

Kyle Lloyd came on in the ninth to close the door for the Poodles, but began the inning inauspiciously by giginc up a single to Blanco. However, LLoyd got Greg Deichmann to ground out to third and struck out Collin Theroux and Kevin Merrell to end the game.

TODAY'S STARTERS: The Sod Poodles will send right-hander Lake Bachar (0-2, 4.35 ERA) to the hill against Midland right-hander Kyle Friedrichs (0-1, 4.50) for today's game.

Sod Poodles 7, RockHounds 6

Midland ab r h bi Amarillo ab r h bi

Calabuig lf 3 1 0 0 Orozco lf 5 1 2 1

White 2b 5 1 2 2 Castillo 2b 4 1 1 1

Heim c 5 1 2 2 Olivares rf 3 2 2 1

Blanco cf 5 0 4 0 Miller ss 4 1 1 2

Deichmann rf 5 1 1 0 Torrens c 3 1 0 1

Theroux dh 5 0 1 1 Potts 3b 3 0 1 0

Merrell ss 4 0 1 0 Zunica 1b 3 0 1 0

Diaz 3b 3 1 3 1 Rivas dh 3 0 0 1

Miller 1b 3 1 0 0 Reed 3 1 1 0

Totals 38 6 14 6 Totals 31 7 9 7

Midland 000 060 000 — 6

Amarillo 000 005 11x — 7

E—Calabubig, Merrell. DP—Midland 1. LOB—Midland 10, Amarillo 7. 2B—White, Orozco. HR—Miller (5). S—Olivares. SF—Rivas.

Midland IP H R ER BB SO

Howard 5.0 4 5 5 5 4

McNutt 2.0 3 1 0 0 3

Stull L, 0-1 1.0 2 1 0 0 1

Amarillo IP H R ER BB SO

Weir 4.1 10 6 6 3 3

Valdez 1.2 1 0 0 0 1

Baez W, 1-0 2.0 2 0 0 0 4

Lloyd S, 2 1.0 1 0 0 0 2

WP—Howard, Weir. Bk.—Baez. HBP—by Baez (Calabuig), by Weir (Diaz). T—3:09. Attn.—6,253.