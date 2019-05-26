Here is the All-Texomaland Tennis team for the 2019 season:
Boys Player of the Year Finalists
Luke Fontenot, Sr., Van Alstyne
Caleb McCoy, Jr., Whitesboro
Ben Williams, Sr., Van Alstyne
Girls Player of the Year Finalists
Paige Banks, Jr., Whitesboro
Juliann Kelley, Sr., Whitewright
Jenna Leinart, Sr., Van Alstyne
Coach of the Year Finalists
John Kelley, Whitewright
Julie Thomas, Van Alstyne
James Worley, Whitesboro
Boys
Ian Mahjoobi, Fr., Sherman
Wyatt Reedy, Soph., Whitesboro
Ethan Worley, Soph., Whitesboro
Matt Fields, Sr., Whitesboro
Tate Rehmet, Soph., Gunter
Jace Wilson, Sr., Tioga
Canyon Maness, Fr., Tioga
Kyler Patton, Jr., Tioga
Reagan Mejia, Fr., Tioga
Girls
Makenna Dancer, Jr., Van Alstyne
Kassady Vandagriff, Soph., Tioga
Isabel Pena, Jr., Tioga
Marlie Rodas, Sr., Tioga