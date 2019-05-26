Herald Democrat

May 26, 2019


Here is the All-Texomaland Tennis team for the 2019 season:


Boys Player of the Year Finalists


Luke Fontenot, Sr., Van Alstyne


Caleb McCoy, Jr., Whitesboro


Ben Williams, Sr., Van Alstyne


Girls Player of the Year Finalists


Paige Banks, Jr., Whitesboro


Juliann Kelley, Sr., Whitewright


Jenna Leinart, Sr., Van Alstyne


Coach of the Year Finalists


John Kelley, Whitewright


Julie Thomas, Van Alstyne


James Worley, Whitesboro


Boys


Ian Mahjoobi, Fr., Sherman


Wyatt Reedy, Soph., Whitesboro


Ethan Worley, Soph., Whitesboro


Matt Fields, Sr., Whitesboro


Tate Rehmet, Soph., Gunter


Jace Wilson, Sr., Tioga


Canyon Maness, Fr., Tioga


Kyler Patton, Jr., Tioga


Reagan Mejia, Fr., Tioga


Girls


Makenna Dancer, Jr., Van Alstyne


Kassady Vandagriff, Soph., Tioga


Isabel Pena, Jr., Tioga


Marlie Rodas, Sr., Tioga