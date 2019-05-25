AJ Reed hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to give the Round Rock Express a 4-3 win over the San Antonio Missions on Friday at Dell Diamond.

The win gives the series to Round Rock as it took three of the four contests.

Yordan Alvarez scored on a double play in the second inning and Kyle Tucker hit a two-run home run in the third to give the Express a 3-0 lead. The Missions tied the game with a run in the fourth and two in the sixth. In the fourth, Troy Stokes Jr. hit an RBI single before he homered to score Cory Spangenberg in the sixth.

Ralph Garza (4-1) got the win in relief while Taylor Williams (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game. Ryan Hartman had a solid start for Round Rock as he gave up one run on four hits through five innings.

Stokes homered and singled, driving home three runs for the Missions. Spangenberg doubled and singled, also stealing a base.

Jack Mayfield had two hits for the Express, including a double.