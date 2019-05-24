Denison senior pitcher Christian Ruebeck has been selected to participate in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 5A-6A All-Star Game next month.

Ruebeck will be on the North Squad that will face the South team at Dell Diamond in Round Rock on June 15.

He was 6-3 with a 0.65 earned run average in 64.2 innings with 106 strikeouts, 35 walks and 32 hits allowed and also hit .376 with eight doubles, two triples, two home runs, 22 RBI and scored 25 times while playing shortstop when not on the mound.