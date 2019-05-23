DURANT, Okla. — Directly off a top 10 finish at the NCAA Division II National Finals, Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Zach James has been named a Division II PING First-Team All-American.

It is the second straight season he earned the honor. He is a finalist for the Division II Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award for the second straight year and earned both all-region and All-American honors a year ago. He is a two-time Great American Conference Golfer of the Year and has twice been named Southeastern’s Most Outstanding Male Athlete.

James, a Whitesboro native, finished this week’s National Finals tournament tied for sixth, the highest finish ever by a Southeastern or Great American Conference golfer.

He has picked up five individual titles in his 13 tournaments this season and has finished in the top two in nine of them.