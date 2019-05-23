EMORY — Chandler David allowed a pair of runs on five hits with five strikeouts and three walks as Van Alstyne defeated Atlanta, 5-2, in Game 1 of a Class 3A Region II semifinal series on Thursday night at Emory Rains.

Van Alstyne (26-4) will look to advance to the region final with a victory in Game 2 at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Atlanta (19-9) will try to force a deciding contest that would follow.

David Terrill was 2-for-3 with a triple and scored twice, Zach Smith was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Collin Reynolds singled, walked twice and drove in a run and Conner Loftice and Cade Morgan each singled and drove in runs for the Panthers.

Van Alstyne led 2-0 before Atlanta scored twice in the bottom of the second. The Panthers jumped in front to stay in the fourth when Loftice drove in Terrill, who had tripled, with a groundout and tacked on two runs in the seventh courtesy of a two-out rally.

Smith and Nathan Cuthbertson singled before Terrill was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Morgan came on as a pinch-hitter and delivered an RBI single and Reynolds followed with a walk to force in a run.

Kelby Smith was 2-for-3 with a double and scored, Kolby Mason doubled, drove in a run and scored and Jackson Warren tripled and drove in a run for Atlanta.

Game 1

Big Sandy Harmony 1, Gunter 0 (8)

In Royse City, Powell Zuniga threw seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts but hit his pitch out on the first batter of the eighth inning and Harmony was able to scratch out a run to win the opening contest of a Class 3A Region II semifinal series on Thursday night.

Harmony (28-7) will look to advance to the region final with a victory in Game 2 at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Gunter (26-9) will try to force a deciding contest that would follow.