Austin College baseball player Brett Taff has been named first-team All-West Region by D3Baseball.com, the organization has announced. Taff is one of two Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference players to earn first-team accolades, and one of seven to be named either first, second or third team.

Taff, a senior shortstop from Amarillo, led the SCAC with a .413 batting average, .503 on-base percentage and .686 slugging percentage as a first-team all-conference selection. Taff had 11 doubles, two triples, and six home runs and drove in 33 runs while scoring 38 more.