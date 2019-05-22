DANIELS, West Va. — Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Zach James posted a two-under-par final round to move into a sixth-place finish while Hayden Foster was one-under on Wednesday to finish 44th as the pair wrapped up play at the NCAA Division II National Finals at The Resort at Glade Springs.

James’ final-day tally brought him to a 213, moving him into a tie for sixth, six shots off the lead. His finish also marks the highest individual finish by a Southeastern golfer at the National Finals.

Foster brought his three-day total to 220, which moved him up 20 places into a tie for 43rd.