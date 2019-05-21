DANIELS, West Virginia — Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Zach James turned in a two-under 70 while Hayden Foster posted a one-over 73 to wrap up Round 2 of the NCAA Division II National Finals at The Resort at Glade Springs.

James is now one-under-par for the tournament with one round left to play and moved him into a tie for 16th, five shots off the lead held by Lincoln Memorial’s Sam Broadhurst.

Foster moved him to five-over par after 36 holes, sliding two spots into a tie for 64th heading into the final round.