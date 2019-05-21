AUSTIN —Pottsboro senior Austyn Reily won a second consecutive individual state title but the Cardinals’ stirring rally to defend their team crown came up one stroke short at the Class 3A tournament at Grey Rock Golf Course on Tuesday.

After shooting the best second round with a 306, Pottsboro finished with a combined 628 that ended up one shot behind champion Columbus, which totaled a 627 for its second crown in program history and first since 1961. The Cardinals were nine shots back after Day 1.

“To be able to battle back and close it to one is incredible,” Pottsboro head coach Greg Nix said. “Then you immediately start thinking about all the things that almost went your way.”

In the past three seasons the Cardinals can claim bronze, gold and silver medals to go with Reily’s two individual titles as well as the Lady Cardinals’ fourth-place finish last week.

“That’s a lot of hardware we’ve brought back,” Nix said.

Columbus shot a steady 313-314 to hold off the defending champs in what turned out to be a two-team race. Pollock Central was a distant third at 658 and Brock was fourth with a 670.

Reily, who has signed with the University of Houston, opened Day 2 in a tie for third place and one shot back of two competitors but came up with a two-under 70 to win by four shots thanks to an overall even-par 144 effort.

“With Austyn, he expects to go low no matter what the conditions are,” Nix said.

Pollock Central’s Cameron Hubbard was the runner-up with a 148 and Comfort’s Cooper New was the bronze medalist with a 150.

Pottsboro’s Garrett Townsend finished with a 154 and in a three-way tie for ninth with Pollock Central’s Jace Spencer and Troup’s Jake Smelser, Jack Estes carded a 159 and was tied for 19th with Lago Vista’s Braden Smith, Hayden Kent shot a 171 and tied Brock’s Michael Redwine for 37th and William Bayless had a 220 and was 70th.

Van Alstyne’s Brock Powers improved on his opening 103 to shoot 87 and total a 190 to place 57th.