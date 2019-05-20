DANIELS, West Va. — Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Zach James and Hayden Foster opened play in the NCAA Division II National Finals on Monday at The Resort at Glade Springs with James posting a one-over-par 73 while Foster carded a four-over 76 in the first round.

Round 2 is slated for Tuesday with the final round of individual play set for Wednesday.

James is currently tied for 25th, six shots off the lead.

Foster is in a tie for 62nd.

Arkansas Tech’s Shawn Tsai holds the lead after round one with an opening 67, while 14 players are under par through the opening round.