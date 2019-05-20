AUSTIN — The defending state champion Pottsboro boys golf team is withing striking distance of back-to-back state titles after its Day 1 performance in the Class 3A state tournament at Grey Rock Golf Course on Monday.

The Cardinals sit in second place after opening with a combined score of 322. Columbus has the lead at 313 and Pottsboro has a 12-shot lead on Pollock Central and a 20-stroke advantage on Brock going into Tuesday morning’s final round of action.

New Diana (346) and Troup (349), last year’s runner-up, are the only other schools to shoot under 350.

Austyn Reily, the defending individual state champion, led the Cardinals with a 74 and is in a third-place tie with Blano’s Cooper Riley. They are a stroke behind the first-round 73s of Pollock Central’s Cameron Hubbard and Columbus’ Carson Wray.

Comanche’s Kasey Middleton rounds out the top five with a 76.

Pottsboro’s Garrett Foster is in the top 10 with a 77 that has him in a four-way tie for sixth with Pollock Central’s Jace Spencer, Brock’s Kutter Wilson and Jacksboro’s Ethan Sanchez.

Jack Estes shot 82 and is in a five-way tie for 21st with New Diana’s Blayde Weekley, Altair Rice’s Darian Sims and Lago Vista’s William Honea and Braden Smith while Hayden Kent carded an 89 and is in a five-way tie for 40th with Clyde’s Trace Riley, Pollock Central’s Brandt Butler, Altair Rice’s Carson Mattoon and Brock’s Michael Redwine.

William Bayless finished with a 109 and is tied with Orangefield’s Chase Broussard for 69th.

Van Alstyne’s Brock Powers shot a 103 and is tied with Orangefield’s Kyle Pickard and Troup’s Bracey Cover for 63rd.