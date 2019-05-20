A pair of former Denison football standouts will be hosting a free football game for incoming first through eighth graders.

Brian Lilly, who was a first-team all-state defensive lineman and played linebacker at Texas State, and Stanley Morison, who is the program’s fourth all-time leading passer, 13th in rushing and was a wide receiver at Utah State and current Denison assistant, are proud to start their Future Jacket Football Camp, which will be held from 8-11 a.m. on June 29 at Munson Stadium.

Those interested in participating can go to form.jotform.com/FutureJacketCamp/903 or email Futurejacketcamp903@gmail.com. The deadline to register is June 1.

“Both Stanley and I thought this would be an incredible way to give back to the community of Denison that has given so much to us over the years,” said Lilly, who is the director of football operations and Dean of Students for Brentwood Academy, the four-time defending Division II-AAA state champions located outside Nashville, Tenn. “Football was the way that we made it to where we are today so there wasn’t any other avenue we knew better than to use our gifts to help the future generation of Jackets.

“The only way for us to truly give back was to make this camp 100 percent free to the public to ensure that no kid would be left out and not able to attend because of cost. This is something that has been on our hearts for awhile now because without the generation above us, we would not be where we are today. Now, it’s our turn to ensure the next generation is equipped for success.”

Kids will learn the fundamentals of the game while effort, energy, and enthusiasm are instilled in them during the process, all for free, and every participant will receive a Dri-Fit camp shirt at check-in and lunch at the end of the day.

Each position will have a lead coach that has played or coached for Denison that is now either a coach or still playing the sport. Also, we will having others assisting the our lead coaches. The lead coaches will be: Lilly (Defensive Backs/Special Teams), Morrison (QBs/Special Teams), Minnesota Vikings receiver and Super Bowl champion Jordan Taylor (Wide Receivers/Returners), former all-state lineman and Baylor defensive tackle Vincent Rhodes (Linebackers), former all-state selection, Texas Tech defensive lineman and two-time all Big 12 selection Taurus Rucker (Defensive Line) former all-state lineman and UCLA center Ryan Taylor (Offensive Line), former all-state selection and Kansas tight end Jimmay Mundine (Wide Receivers/Tight Ends) and former Bells standout and long-time Denison assistant coach Rayce Guess (Running Backs/Special Teams).