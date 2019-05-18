ROYSE CITY — After suffering its first loss of the season, the Bells Lady Panthers bounced back in a big way to move one step closer to a third straight state tournament appearance.

Bella Smith hit a three-run homer and Cheyenne Floyd scattered three hits and four walks while striking out four as Bells defeated Big Sandy Harmony, 10-0, in five innings to win a Class 3A Region II semifinal series on Friday night.

Bells (35-1), which won back-to-back Class 2A state titles, will face Emory Rains in a region final series at McKinney North for a berth at the 3A state tournament. Game 1 is on Wednesday, Game 2 is Thursday and Game 3 is Friday with all start times at 6:30 p.m.

Alexis Tanguma was 2-for-2 with two RBI and scored twice, Jaiden Tocquigny doubled, drove in two runs and scored, Mia Moore was 2-for-3 and scored and Gabby Smith doubled and scored for the Lady Panthers.

Analese Cano was 2-for-2 to pace Big Sandy Harmony (26-9).

Bells scored a run in each of the first three innings — starting with a sac fly by Tanguma and then one from Tocquigny.

Bella Smith’s homer came in the bottom of the third for a 5-0 advantage after Tanguma opened the inning with a single and Floyd reached on an error.

The Lady Panthers tacked on four more runs in the fourth. Tocquigny started it with an RBI double, Tanguma added an RBI single, Floyd had a sac fly and Moore closed the frame with an RBI single.

Bells enacted the run-rule when Lainie Snavely reached on an error to score Chezie Hale in the bottom of the fifth.

Big Sandy Harmony forced the deciding game with an 8-3 victory earlier in the evening. Cano was 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and four RBI, Delaynie Nash was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored three times and Katelyn Welborn hit a three-run homer for Harmony.

The Lady Eagles trailed 3-1 going to the top of the fifth inning when Cano hit a three-run homer for a 4-3 lead. Harmony tacked on four runs in the seventh, the final three on Welborn’s blast with two outs.

Moore was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Chesney Blount homered, Tanguma doubled and scored and Floyd singled, drove in a run and scored for Bells, which had a 38-game winning streak dating back to last season snapped.

Harmony took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on a Cano RBI double but the Lady Panthers took the lead in the bottom of the inning when Floyd singled with one out to score Tanguma, who doubled, and Moore had a two-out RBI single.

Blount homered to lead off the fifth and Bells moved six outs away from advancing before Harmony’s late comeback.