Despite still having three seasons left in high school, rising Denison sophomore running back Jadarian Price has caught the eye of the University of Texas.

The Longhorns offered Price, who won’t graduate until 2022, a scholarship to play football on Friday just months after a strong freshman season.

“This is extremely amazing and I’m really blessed to receive this offer from UT,” Price tweeted.

Last month he received his first offer, from UT-San Antonio, but with the state’s flagship university showing immediate interest, schools across the country will quickly be taking note.

Price ran for 1,421 yards and 16 touchdowns on 210 carries this past fall, setting school marks for a ninth-grader, and was the District 7-5A (II) Offensive Newcomer of the Year as the Yellow Jackets went 6-4 overall and missed the playoffs due to a fourth-place tie-breaker against Lake Dallas.

His yardage total was the 16th-best for a season in school history and he enters 2019 24th on the program’s all-time rushing list.

Price opened the season with 14 carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns in the Battle of the Ax and ran for at least 100 yards in eight of 10 games, including a career-best 232 on 40 carries against Denton Braswell.