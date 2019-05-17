The Austin College coaches and team members honored more than 50 student-athletes, including the Austin College male and female athletes of the year, in its annual Athletics Convocation at Sid Richardson Gymnasium.

By virtue of head coaches’ selections, senior swimmer Chris Brown and senior basketball player Bryce Frank of Granbury were selected as the Pete Cawthon Male Athlete and Gene Day Female Athlete of the Year, respectively. This is the third consecutive year that Frank has been named the Gene Day recipient.

Women’s swimmer and water polo player Lexi Wong and men’s water polo player Andrew Pope of Flower Mound were named the female and male Tim Jubela Award winners as the most outstanding freshmen student-athletes. Wong was named the CWPA Newcomer of the Year and Pope was an honorable mention All-America performer as both players led the ‘Roo water polo teams in goals scored in their inaugural seasons.

Brown earned All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference honors in swimming and made Austin College history, becoming the first ‘Roo men’s swimmer to bring home an individual conference title when he won the 100 backstroke at the SCAC Championship Meet. He broke his own program record in that event in the process and finishes his career holding numerous Austin College swim records.

Frank was named the SCAC Player of the Year for the second straight season, in addition to being named first team All-America and becoming just the fourth player in SCAC history to reach 1,000 career rebounds. Frank led the conference in both scoring and rebounding, and was the national leader in double-doubles. She was also selected to play in the inaugural Collegiate Women’s Basketball All-Star Game.

List of Award Winners:

Team Awards (selected by team members)

Baseball – Cecil Grigg Award (most outstanding baseball player) – Brett Taff

Baseball – Newcomer of the Year – Jake Webster

Men’s Basketball – Hustle Award – Kam Hogan

Men’s Basketball – Pat E. Hooks Award (most outstanding basketball player) – Devin Roland

Women’s Basketball – Brittany Simpson Award – Ann Savage

Women’s Basketball – Pat E. Hooks Award (most outstanding basketball player) – Bryce Frank

Men’s Cross Country – Ron Munden Award (most outstanding runner) – Charlie McIntyre

Men’s Cross Country – Most Improved – Andrew Thomas

Men’s Distance Track – Ron Munden Award (most outstanding runner) – RJ Navarro

Men’s Distance Track – Most Improved – Andrew Thomas

Women’s Cross Country – Ron Munden Award (most outstanding runner) – Hannah Richards

Women’s Cross Country – Most Improved – Jessica Hoffman

Women’s Distance Track – Ron Munden Award (most outstanding runner) – Hannah Richards

Women’s Distance Track – Most Improved – Danielle Lozano

Football – William B. Traylor Award (for hard work and dedication) – Josh Keys

Football – Gene “Duke” Babb Award (most outstanding football player) – TJ Melontree

Men’s Soccer – Clayton Hustle Award – Colin Saum

Men’s Soccer – Most Outstanding Player – Joseph Khalaf

Women’s Soccer – Carole Lomangino Award – Grace Auth

Women’s Soccer – Hustle Award – Karolina Cruz

Softball – Spirit Award – Elizabeth Parks

Softball – Most Outstanding Player – Ashley Elliott

Men’s Swimming – Hannah Award (most outstanding swimmer) – Chris Brown

Men’s Swimming – Most Improved – Ethan Miles

Women’s Swimming – Hannah Award (most outstanding swimmer) – Chloe Hunt

Women’s Swimming – Most Improved – Claudia Theriot

Men’s Tennis – Carroll Pickett Award (most outstanding tennis player) – Josh Granberry

Men’s Tennis – Most Improved – Kenneth Hardy

Women’s Tennis – Carroll Pickett Award (most outstanding tennis player) – Anna Sergiovanni

Women’s Tennis – Most Improved – Diana Carvajalino

Volleyball – Most Outstanding Player – Aelyn Rodriguez

Volleyball – Team Impact – Christine Royalty

Men’s Water Polo – Golden ’Roo – Will Koelzer

Men’s Water Polo – Cap 15 Award – Brett Skinner

Women’s Water Polo – Golden ’Roo – Valery Piachonkina

Women’s Water Polo – Cap 15 Award – Madison Taylor

Athletic Training – Most Improved – Julia Fields

Athletic Training – Most Outstanding – Nicole Garrow

§ Cheerleading – Most Outstanding – D’ara Henderson-Starkes

Departmental Awards (selected by head coaches)

Gene Day Award – Most outstanding female athlete – Bryce Frank, basketball

Pete Cawthon – Most outstanding male athlete – Chris Brown, swimming

Tim Jubela – Most outstanding female freshman athlete – Lexi Wong, water polo

Tim Jubela – Most outstanding male freshman athlete – Andrew Pope, water polo

Robert T. Mason – Sportsmanship Award – Joseph Khalaf, soccer

Robert T. Mason – Sportsmanship Award – Katie Seibert, tennis

Slats McCord – Senior Perseverance and Improvement – Clay Gilbert, baseball

Slats McCord – Senior Perseverance and Improvement – Ann Savage, basketball

Bo Miller – Outstanding Achievement in Academics and Athletics – Joseph Khalaf/Ben Sloan, soccer

Bo Miller - Outstanding Achievement in Academics and Athletics – Ann Savage, basketball

Sig Lawson – Dedication and Commitment to Austin College Athletics – Hayden Schilling, football; JP Feider, basketball; Juan Ramirez, soccer; Oscar Gonzalez, baseball; Colton Baker, swimming; Will Crouch, tennis; Johnny Biffar, cross country/distance track; Sam Skinner, water polo

Sig Lawson – Dedication and Commitment to Austin College Athletics – Kristen Massey, volleyball; Cassidy McDaris, softball; Andrea Selkow, basketball; Anessa Tomblin, soccer; Jade Kemp, swimming; Tori Dodd, cross country/distance track; Georgia Moore, tennis; Shannon Berry, water polo

T. Ellis Lockhart Spirit – Most Supportive Faculty/Staff Member – Shannon Cornelison-Brown

Dr. Jack Pierce Academic Excellence Award – Highest Team GPA – Women’s Tennis