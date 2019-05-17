Herald Democrat

Friday

May 17, 2019 at 12:01 AM May 17, 2019 at 7:43 PM


The Austin College coaches and team members honored more than 50 student-athletes, including the Austin College male and female athletes of the year, in its annual Athletics Convocation at Sid Richardson Gymnasium.


By virtue of head coaches’ selections, senior swimmer Chris Brown and senior basketball player Bryce Frank of Granbury were selected as the Pete Cawthon Male Athlete and Gene Day Female Athlete of the Year, respectively. This is the third consecutive year that Frank has been named the Gene Day recipient.


Women’s swimmer and water polo player Lexi Wong and men’s water polo player Andrew Pope of Flower Mound were named the female and male Tim Jubela Award winners as the most outstanding freshmen student-athletes. Wong was named the CWPA Newcomer of the Year and Pope was an honorable mention All-America performer as both players led the ‘Roo water polo teams in goals scored in their inaugural seasons.


Brown earned All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference honors in swimming and made Austin College history, becoming the first ‘Roo men’s swimmer to bring home an individual conference title when he won the 100 backstroke at the SCAC Championship Meet. He broke his own program record in that event in the process and finishes his career holding numerous Austin College swim records.


Frank was named the SCAC Player of the Year for the second straight season, in addition to being named first team All-America and becoming just the fourth player in SCAC history to reach 1,000 career rebounds. Frank led the conference in both scoring and rebounding, and was the national leader in double-doubles. She was also selected to play in the inaugural Collegiate Women’s Basketball All-Star Game.


List of Award Winners:


Team Awards (selected by team members)


Baseball – Cecil Grigg Award (most outstanding baseball player) – Brett Taff


Baseball – Newcomer of the Year – Jake Webster


Men’s Basketball – Hustle Award – Kam Hogan


Men’s Basketball – Pat E. Hooks Award (most outstanding basketball player) – Devin Roland


Women’s Basketball – Brittany Simpson Award – Ann Savage


Women’s Basketball – Pat E. Hooks Award (most outstanding basketball player) – Bryce Frank


Men’s Cross Country – Ron Munden Award (most outstanding runner) – Charlie McIntyre


Men’s Cross Country – Most Improved – Andrew Thomas


Men’s Distance Track – Ron Munden Award (most outstanding runner) – RJ Navarro


Men’s Distance Track – Most Improved – Andrew Thomas


Women’s Cross Country – Ron Munden Award (most outstanding runner) – Hannah Richards


Women’s Cross Country – Most Improved – Jessica Hoffman


Women’s Distance Track – Ron Munden Award (most outstanding runner) – Hannah Richards


Women’s Distance Track – Most Improved – Danielle Lozano


Football – William B. Traylor Award (for hard work and dedication) – Josh Keys


Football – Gene “Duke” Babb Award (most outstanding football player) – TJ Melontree


Men’s Soccer – Clayton Hustle Award – Colin Saum


Men’s Soccer – Most Outstanding Player – Joseph Khalaf


Women’s Soccer – Carole Lomangino Award – Grace Auth


Women’s Soccer – Hustle Award – Karolina Cruz


Softball – Spirit Award – Elizabeth Parks


Softball – Most Outstanding Player – Ashley Elliott


Men’s Swimming – Hannah Award (most outstanding swimmer) – Chris Brown


Men’s Swimming – Most Improved – Ethan Miles


Women’s Swimming – Hannah Award (most outstanding swimmer) – Chloe Hunt


Women’s Swimming – Most Improved – Claudia Theriot


Men’s Tennis – Carroll Pickett Award (most outstanding tennis player) – Josh Granberry


Men’s Tennis – Most Improved – Kenneth Hardy


Women’s Tennis – Carroll Pickett Award (most outstanding tennis player) – Anna Sergiovanni


Women’s Tennis – Most Improved – Diana Carvajalino


Volleyball – Most Outstanding Player – Aelyn Rodriguez


Volleyball – Team Impact – Christine Royalty


Men’s Water Polo – Golden ’Roo – Will Koelzer


Men’s Water Polo – Cap 15 Award – Brett Skinner


Women’s Water Polo – Golden ’Roo – Valery Piachonkina


Women’s Water Polo – Cap 15 Award – Madison Taylor


Athletic Training – Most Improved – Julia Fields


Athletic Training – Most Outstanding – Nicole Garrow


§ Cheerleading – Most Outstanding – D’ara Henderson-Starkes


Departmental Awards (selected by head coaches)


Gene Day Award – Most outstanding female athlete – Bryce Frank, basketball


Pete Cawthon – Most outstanding male athlete – Chris Brown, swimming


Tim Jubela – Most outstanding female freshman athlete – Lexi Wong, water polo


Tim Jubela – Most outstanding male freshman athlete – Andrew Pope, water polo


Robert T. Mason – Sportsmanship Award – Joseph Khalaf, soccer


Robert T. Mason – Sportsmanship Award – Katie Seibert, tennis


Slats McCord – Senior Perseverance and Improvement – Clay Gilbert, baseball


Slats McCord – Senior Perseverance and Improvement – Ann Savage, basketball


Bo Miller – Outstanding Achievement in Academics and Athletics – Joseph Khalaf/Ben Sloan, soccer


Bo Miller - Outstanding Achievement in Academics and Athletics – Ann Savage, basketball


Sig Lawson – Dedication and Commitment to Austin College Athletics – Hayden Schilling, football; JP Feider, basketball; Juan Ramirez, soccer; Oscar Gonzalez, baseball; Colton Baker, swimming; Will Crouch, tennis; Johnny Biffar, cross country/distance track; Sam Skinner, water polo


Sig Lawson – Dedication and Commitment to Austin College Athletics – Kristen Massey, volleyball; Cassidy McDaris, softball; Andrea Selkow, basketball; Anessa Tomblin, soccer; Jade Kemp, swimming; Tori Dodd, cross country/distance track; Georgia Moore, tennis; Shannon Berry, water polo


T. Ellis Lockhart Spirit – Most Supportive Faculty/Staff Member – Shannon Cornelison-Brown


Dr. Jack Pierce Academic Excellence Award – Highest Team GPA – Women’s Tennis