COLLEGE STATION — Whitesboro’s Paige Banks and Caleb McCoy earned bronze medals with a 6-4, 6-4 loss against Ingram Moore’s Austin Fairchild and Carlye Pfiester in a Class 3A mixed doubles semifinal at Texas A&M’s George P. Mitchell Tennis Center on Thursday night.

Fairchild and Pfiester will face Rockdale’s Devon Whitsel and Reyna Gonzalez in the title match at 1:45 p.m. on Friday.

Banks and Caleb McCoy rallied to eliminate Woodville’s Caleb Powell and Malaysia Williams, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, in a quarterfinal match to open the tournament.

Van Alstyne’s Ben Williams and Luke Fontenot lost against Ingram Moore’s Jayden Hughes and Alex Soto, 6-2, 6-1, in a 3A boys doubles quarterfinal earlier in the day.

Hughes and Soto lost against against Wall’s Colton Chitsey and Shawn Labedelle, 6-0, 6-3 in the semifinals.