DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Hayden Foster and Zach James have earned Division II Ping All-Central Region honors after earning individual bids to the NCAA National Finals.

James, a senior from Whitesboro, is a finalist for the 2019 Division II Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award for the second straight season and earned both all-region and All-American honors a year ago. He is a two-time Great American Conference Golfer of the Year and has twice been named Southeastern’s Most Outstanding Male Athlete.

Foster, a senior from Pottsboro, is ranked 61st nationally and was a runner-up at the Central/Midwest Super Regional in his last outing. He is also a two-time first team all-conference award winner while this is his first all-region recognition.

James and Foster will be back in action at the National Finals May 20-22 at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels, West Virginia.