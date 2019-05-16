Local bowhunters are reminded that it’s now time to apply for the 2019 archery deer hunts to be conducted later this year at Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge. The refuge’s annual application period — which the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will take over next year — continues through May 31.

This fall’s Hagerman NWR bowhunts will feature 225 archery permits available for the 5,570-acres open for hunting this fall in the Big Mineral, Harris and Meyers units. Hunt dates this year are Nov. 1-3 for Segment A, Nov. 15-17 for Segment B, and Dec. 6-8 for Segment C.

Once again this year, the non-refundable application fee is $5 per hunter and applicants must have successfully completed a bowhunter education course prior to applying. The drawing will take place on June 7 while the deadline to turn in the $50 hunt fee and shooting proficiency test scorecard will be on July 12.

For more information, call the Refuge office during business hours Monday through Friday at 903-786-2826 or visit Hagerman’s online page at www.fws.gov/uploadedFiles/Hagerman%202019%20Archery%20Deer.pdf.

ODWC Deadline Nears — The Sooner State’s 2019 Controlled Hunt application period continues for another few days as hunters look to draw a variety of permits for hunts to be conducted later on this year by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

A variety of controlled hunts are offered by ODWC each year with hunting permits available for Sooner State white-tailed deer, elk, antelope, and spring turkey. Permits are offered for adult hunts, youth hunts, and for motor vehicle or non-ambulatory hunts conducted on Wildlife Management Areas and other public lands.

ODWC says that all applicants (including lifetime license holders) must pay a $5 application fee to enter the 2019 controlled hunts drawing. This fee is paid only once per person per year regardless of the number of categories that an applicant enters. Application fees are payable with a Visa or MasterCard debit card or a credit card. If drawn, the agency says that additional license and user fees may apply.

According to ODWC, the deadline to apply is coming up quickly on May 22, 2019. For information, visit the agency’s website atwww.wildlifedepartment.com.

Cobb Wins Fork Elite Series Event — A month after his first Bassmaster Elite Series win on Lake Hartwell, South Carolina angler Brandon Cobb has done it again.

At the recent Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest benefiting Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Cobb landed one big Lake Fork bass after another to claim his second B.A.S.S. victory of the season after coming over from the FLW Tour.

He also claimed the $100,000 winner’s check, a Toyota truck for catching the week’s biggest bass at 11-pounds, 1-ounce, and an automatic berth in next year’s 50th Bassmaster Classic.

Anchored by a five-fish weight of 37-15 on the tournament’s third day of competition, the former Clemson student and collegiate angler amassed a four-day total of 114 pounds, qualifying Cobb for a coveted B.A.S.S. Century Belt that he will receive at next year’s Classic.

Clearly, Cobb is living his dream out in a big way so far in the 2019 season.

“It’s absolutely been an amazing season for me,” said Cobb. “I had a lot of success on the FLW Tour, but I never could quite put together a win.

“For so many things to go right this season, it’s just been a dream come true.”