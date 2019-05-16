ROYSE CITY — Bella Smith was 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI and scored three times as Bells defeated Big Sandy Harmony, 8-3, in the opener of a Class 3A Region II semifinal series on Thursday night.

Bells (34-0), which continues to set the school record for wins — breaking the 2017 state title team’s mark of 32, will look to sweep the series with a win at 6 p.m. on Friday at Royse City while Harmony (25-8) will attempt to force a deciding contest that would immediately follow.

Mia Moore was 2-for-4 with a home run and a triple, two RBI and and scored twice, Gabby Smith was 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run and Cheznie Hale doubled, drove in a run and scored for the Lady Panthers, who broke open a two-all game with four runs in the top of the fourth.

Kinzee Settles and Delaynie Nash each had solo home runs for Harmony, which finished with just our hits against Cheyenne Floyd, who struck out five and walked two.

Baseball

Region quarterfinals

Class 3A Region II

Game 1

Gunter 10, Grand Saline 0 (5)

In Royse City, Bryson Rigsby was 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBI and scored as Gunter beat Grand Saline in the opener of a Class 3A Region II quarterfinal series on Thursday night.

Gunter (25-8) will look to sweep the series with a win at 7:30 p.m. on Friday while Grand Saline (23-10) will attempt to force a deciding contest at 2 p.m. on Saturday, also at Royse City.

Brooks Caple threw a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and four walks while Powell Zuniga and Zander Turner each drove in two runs while Teige Harris tripled, drove in a run and scored, Ethan Watson was 2-for-3 and scored and Kyle Ball doubled and drove in a run for the Tigers, who scored seven runs in the top of the first inning.