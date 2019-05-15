CROSBY — Tinsley Love was 2-for-4 and scored during Texoma Christian’s 7-1 loss against Round Rock Concordia in a TAPPS Division IV state softball semifinal on Wednesday morning.

Cana Miller was 2-for-4, Lauren Erbay singled and drove in a run and Bri Yale, Bailey Yale and Paige Miller chipped in hits for Texoma Christian (13-1), which was trying to reach the title game for the second straight year in its third consecutive trip to the state tourney.

Concordia (19-2) will face Shiner St. Paul (18-1), an 11-2 winner over Hallettsville Sacred Heart, for the championship at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The Lady Eagles fell behind 1-0 in the first inning and Concordia broke the contest open with five runs in the bottom of the fourth. TCS scored in the top of the sixth before Concordia finished the scoring in the bottom of the frame. Only two of Concordia’s runs were earned.