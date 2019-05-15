DURANT, Okla. — For a second straight season Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Zach James has been named one of five finalists for the 2019 Division II Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award.

The winner will be announced May 30 with the honor presented by Nicklaus at a ceremony during the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio.

James, a senior from Whitesboro, earned All-American honors and is a two-time Great American Conference Golfer of the Year and has twice been named Southeastern’s Most Outstanding Male Athlete.

He has won five individual titles in his 12 tournaments this season and has finished in the top two in nine of them.

His 70.13 average score over 32 rounds is bolstered by 16 scores in the 60’s and 23 rounds at par or better.

James and teammate Hayden Foster will be in action at the Division II National Finals May 20-22 at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels, West Virginia.